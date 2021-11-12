Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Announces Earnings Results

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. 2,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,392. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.67 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 405,000 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $1,470,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 726,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performant Financial stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Performant Financial worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFMT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

