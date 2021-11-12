PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.04

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 10261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $650.09 million, a P/E ratio of -48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000.

About PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

