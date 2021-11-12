PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.04

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 10261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
The stock has a market cap of $650.09 million, a P/E ratio of -48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53.
About PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)
PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.
