PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of PCG stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $12.19. 229,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,493,620. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $12.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,474,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PG&E by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,189,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,224,000 after buying an additional 1,516,934 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PG&E by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,543,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,813,000 after buying an additional 1,829,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PG&E by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,821,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,620,000 after buying an additional 3,940,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PG&E by 33.3% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.