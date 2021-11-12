Phala.Network Price Up 29.6% This Week (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phala.Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00224069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00090021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.