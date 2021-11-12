Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Trading Up 116.3% This Week

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 116.3% higher against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $8.84 million and $431,868.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,776,945 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

