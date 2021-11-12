Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.54

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 2213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market cap of $689.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $505,282.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $455,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,047,372 shares of company stock valued at $22,373,724 in the last three months. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,282,000 after buying an additional 344,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 123,105 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $3,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,783,000 after acquiring an additional 79,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 71,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

