Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. Phibro Animal Health also reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $921.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2,899.2% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,439,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,600 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $13,636,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 44.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,259,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,372,000 after purchasing an additional 387,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 185.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 308,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 131,032.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 281,720 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

