PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.45

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.45 and traded as low as $18.10. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 280,750 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 62.4% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.