PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.45

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.45 and traded as low as $18.10. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 280,750 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PTY)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
