Pinkcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.31 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $2,622.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.55 or 0.00346486 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009136 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004425 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,572,399 coins and its circulating supply is 432,311,963 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

