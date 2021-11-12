Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $48.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PINS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus downgraded Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.61.

NYSE PINS traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $45.51. 52,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,348,276. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.78. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $2,709,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 62,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $3,225,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,587 shares of company stock worth $32,945,470 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

