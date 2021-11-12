Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Privia Health Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.90) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.77). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $33,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,237.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $745,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

