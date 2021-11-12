Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.67) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.61). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.86) EPS.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 613.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLRX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

