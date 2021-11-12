Piper Sandler Increases Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $81.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.46. Doximity has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

