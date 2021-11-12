Piper Sandler Lowers American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target to $12.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Get American Well alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.16. 16,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,893. American Well has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at $397,035.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,083,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,591. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Well by 53.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in American Well by 30.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.