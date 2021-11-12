Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BKBEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pipestone Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of BKBEF stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Pipestone Energy has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

