Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of PXLW traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.29. 1,316,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,002. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $277.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pixelworks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 104.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

PXLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Pixelworks from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

