Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.90.

PAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

