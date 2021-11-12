PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Up 7.7%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.45. 5,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 428,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYPS. Oppenheimer began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.69.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 519,187 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 60.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. 50.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

