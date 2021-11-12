Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.56

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.56 and traded as high as C$4.63. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.57, with a volume of 91,449 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLZ.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.52 price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.97, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of C$462.12 million and a PE ratio of 9.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

