Polis (POLIS) Trading 15.7% Higher Over Last Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges. Polis has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $67,157.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polis has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003926 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00254573 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008618 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.59 or 0.00636351 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

