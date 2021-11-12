Polymetal International’s (POLY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on POLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,618 ($21.14).

POLY opened at GBX 1,502 ($19.62) on Tuesday. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,364.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,716.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

