PolySwarm (NCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $67,029.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $20.04 million and approximately $67,029.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.23 or 0.00223247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00090321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

