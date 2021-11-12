Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.38 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $12.91 or 0.00020197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $36.93 million and $3.38 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,859,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

