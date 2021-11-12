Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

POR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,319,000 after buying an additional 1,725,133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 247.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 649,339 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,689,000 after purchasing an additional 541,881 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,540,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 65.4% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 644,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,628. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $40.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.