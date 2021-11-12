Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on POW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.25.

Shares of POW traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$42.43. The stock had a trading volume of 287,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,283. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$28.11 and a 1 year high of C$44.53. The firm has a market cap of C$28.71 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76, a current ratio of 130.01 and a quick ratio of 110.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$42.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.45.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

