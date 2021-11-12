Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Trading 8.2% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s stock price traded up 8.2% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.18. 17,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 338,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after acquiring an additional 274,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,956,000 after acquiring an additional 479,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after buying an additional 217,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 394,243 shares in the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $610.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

