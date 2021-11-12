Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,725.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%.

Predictive Oncology stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. Predictive Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Predictive Oncology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 117,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Predictive Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

