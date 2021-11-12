Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Raised to C$157.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$140.00 to C$157.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRBZF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.33.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $109.02 on Monday. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of $73.38 and a 1 year high of $109.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.14 and its 200-day moving average is $102.81.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.