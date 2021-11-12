Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Cut to “Tender” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$18.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$16.50.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.44.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

TSE:PVG opened at C$18.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.87. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of C$10.40 and a 52-week high of C$18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.60.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$187.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$305,983.02.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.