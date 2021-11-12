Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,493,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Invitae were worth $84,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the second quarter valued at about $2,347,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the second quarter valued at about $8,042,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Invitae by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 510.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 105,941 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $76,565.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $234,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,133,771 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

