Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $89.87 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.25% of ResMed worth $89,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in ResMed by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in ResMed by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,127,000 after acquiring an additional 31,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total value of $2,334,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $392,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,395 shares of company stock valued at $14,042,723 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $253.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.30 and a 200-day moving average of $250.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

