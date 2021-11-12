Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 284,208 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 284,208 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Saul Centers worth $96,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 66,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BFS opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Saul Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $51.82. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.68%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

