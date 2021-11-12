Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 21,275 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,499,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 9.73% of Heritage Financial worth $87,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth $39,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth $182,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth $226,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 20.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth $261,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $930.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.67.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

