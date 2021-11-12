Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 835,294 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,571,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 835,294 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $89,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAGE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,429.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 622.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

