Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,014,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 663,164 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.72% of Meritor worth $94,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meritor by 840.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 470,205 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Meritor by 294.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Meritor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Meritor by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

MTOR opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. Meritor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.56.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

