Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pro Medicus from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

Shares of PMCUF stock opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. Pro Medicus has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.53.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.