PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$3.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.68 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.

Shares of NYSE PRG traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.84. 548,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,799. PROG has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.94.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PROG from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens downgraded PROG from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

