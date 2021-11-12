PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$3.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.68 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.
Shares of NYSE PRG traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.84. 548,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,799. PROG has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.94.
PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
