Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 238.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGNY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $5,041,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 696,255 shares of company stock valued at $40,313,719. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $60.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

