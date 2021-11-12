Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PGNY. Barclays lifted their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of PGNY opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. Progyny has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average is $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 696,255 shares of company stock worth $40,313,719 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,422 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Progyny by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,169,000 after buying an additional 388,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after buying an additional 777,703 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,665,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,644,000 after buying an additional 144,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Progyny by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,929,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after buying an additional 406,870 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

