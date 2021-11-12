Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,604. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 152.51% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 13.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

