Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 13,464 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,464 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,727,000 after purchasing an additional 204,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Macy’s by 11.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,209,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,148,000 after purchasing an additional 423,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 204.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 23.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,604,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,340,000 after acquiring an additional 679,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $30.89 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on M. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Macy’s from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

