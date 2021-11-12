Prudential Financial Inc. Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409,374 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of VEREIT worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VEREIT by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $289.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.90 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. VEREIT’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.49%.

Several analysts have commented on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VEREIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

