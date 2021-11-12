Prudential Financial Inc. Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after buying an additional 2,725,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,792,000 after buying an additional 1,219,812 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,019,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,642,000 after buying an additional 765,749 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,629,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 630,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,190,000 after purchasing an additional 466,424 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.84 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

