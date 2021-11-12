Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 96,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 2.47% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TACO. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,050,000 after acquiring an additional 964,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 588,002 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 884.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 135,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 103,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 420,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

TACO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $310.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

