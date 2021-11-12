Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 23,100 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWB opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.83. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWB shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

