PTC (PTC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/10/2021 – PTC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PTC’s Q4 performance benefitted from continued momentum in annualized recurring revenues (ARR) amid acceleration in digital transformation by enterprises. The company is witnessing robust adoption of Vuforia-Chalk, Vuforia Expert Capture solution along with ThingWorx and Windchill platforms as well as the Onshape suite. The acquisition of Arena Solutions bodes well. The company is accelerating software as a service (SaaS) transition by improving the capacity on its Atlas platform and boosting SaaS capabilities of its core computer-aided design (CAD) and product lifestyle management (PLM) products. However, restructuring payments are anticipated to affect cash flow in the first three quarters of fiscal 2022. PTC faces stiff competition in the CAD market, which might dent the top line. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

11/9/2021 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2021 – PTC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

10/18/2021 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $161.00 to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,741. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.25. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.14 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 11.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,176,000 after purchasing an additional 343,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,136,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,728,000 after purchasing an additional 99,373 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

