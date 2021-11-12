Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SPX were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $851,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPX by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPX by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 32,748 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPX by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,914,000 after buying an additional 348,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.16. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,750 shares of company stock worth $1,746,735 over the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair cut SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

SPX Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

