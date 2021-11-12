Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,996 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Herc were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Herc by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Herc by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Herc by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,868 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.40.

Shares of HRI opened at $195.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.67. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 2.83.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $16,062,673.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $13,792,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

