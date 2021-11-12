Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,063 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 276.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209,565 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at about $26,972,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 170.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,961,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 97.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,896,000 after acquiring an additional 892,273 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 303.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,093,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 822,673 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PRTY opened at $6.67 on Friday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $746.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 3.67.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

